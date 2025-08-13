Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital remanded

Former Deputy Director of the Prison Hospital, Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe who was arrested on bribery charges earlier today (13), has been remanded until August 19.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake after considering the facts presented by the Bribery Commission and the defense lawyers.

He was arrested in connection with an incident that took place in 2024, where an inmate was admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital due to a medical condition.

After receiving in-patient treatment, a bribe of Rs. 1,500,000 was allegedly demanded to allow the inmate to continue staying in the hospital. Of this amount, a sum of Rs. 300,000 was reportedly accepted as a bribe.