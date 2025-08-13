AI for Transforming Public Service: special workshops for ministerial staff

A special series of workshops on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for ministerial staff officers will be held on August 15, 16 and 23 at the Temple Trees, with the aim of transforming the public service into a more productive and efficient sector.

Titled “AI for Transforming Public Service”, this series is an introductory initiative under the government’s flagship public sector digitization programme, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

It is designed to raise awareness, prepare officers for AI adoption and foster a positive mind-set toward artificial intelligence within the state service.

The first workshop was recently held for staff officers of the Presidential Secretariat, followed by the second for the Ministry of Education and the third for the Ministry of Finance. Upcoming sessions are planned for staff officers of all remaining ministries, the PMD added.

The resource panel includes Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Adviser to the President on Digital Economy, Sanjaya Karunasena, Executive Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and ICTA Board Members Harsha Purasinghe and Samisa Abeysinghe.

--PMD