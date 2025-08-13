AI for Transforming Public Service: special workshops for ministerial staff

AI for Transforming Public Service: special workshops for ministerial staff

August 13, 2025   05:01 pm

A special series of workshops on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for ministerial staff officers will be held on August 15, 16 and 23 at the Temple Trees, with the aim of transforming the public service into a more productive and efficient sector.

Titled “AI for Transforming Public Service”, this series is an introductory initiative under the government’s flagship public sector digitization programme, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

It is designed to raise awareness, prepare officers for AI adoption and foster a positive mind-set toward artificial intelligence within the state service.

The first workshop was recently held for staff officers of the Presidential Secretariat, followed by the second for the Ministry of Education and the third for the Ministry of Finance. Upcoming sessions are planned for staff officers of all remaining ministries, the PMD added.

The resource panel includes Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Adviser to the President on Digital Economy, Sanjaya Karunasena, Executive Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and ICTA Board Members Harsha Purasinghe and Samisa Abeysinghe.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)

President discusses pre-budget proposals for 2026 with officials (English)