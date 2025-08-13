Detention orders issued for suspect arrested over former Homagama PS members murder

August 13, 2025   05:58 pm

Police have obtained detention orders to question the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a former member of the Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha, which occurred in Meegoda yesterday.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has issued a five-day detention order to interrogate the suspect, after the suspect was produced before the court this morning (13).

The victim of the Meegoda shooting incident, 46-year-old Shantha Mudunkotuwa alias ‘Bana Manthri’ was shot dead at around 1.10 p.m. yesterday.

He was a former member of the Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha.

He had represented several parties during his political career, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the United National Party (UNP), and others.

Following the shooting, police acted swiftly, setting up roadblocks and inspecting vehicles. During this operation, they seized a vehicle and its driver near the Palamthuna Junction in Thalangama. A 9mm firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting was also taken into police custody.

