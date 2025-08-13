Ravindra Pathmapriya assumes duties as General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways

Ravindra Pathmapriya assumes duties as General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways

August 13, 2025   06:26 pm

Ravindra Pathmapriya, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has assumed duties as the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways.

He had served as the Director General of the Department of Information Technology Management at the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development since August 1, 2022.

On August 12, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the removal of Dhammika Jayasundara from his position as the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways.

Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake had recently submitted a special proposal to the Cabinet seeking his removal from the post.

