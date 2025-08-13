Clean Sri Lanka initiative launched in Northern Province

The Clean Sri Lanka initiative, a flagship government programme aimed at building a thriving nation and a beautiful life, was launched in the Northern Province today (13), with a district-level event in Jaffna.

The launch coincided with the grand festival at the historic Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Held under the theme “To Jaffna with Love – Clean Voyage of Unity”, the programme will run until August 20.

As part of its awareness drive, a special promotional event took place aboard the iconic Yal Devi train, which departed Colombo for Jaffna at 6:40 a.m. today.

The ceremonial launch at Colombo Fort Railway Station was attended by Mr. Russel Aponso, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, the PMD added.

The initiative seeks to raise public awareness about the Clean Sri Lanka concept, encourage respect for public property and promote ethical values.

Events were arranged to foster a positive perception of the railway transportation system within the community, a treasured national asset, while also promoting awareness on how to administer first aid in emergencies, according to the PMD.

Adding a cultural touch, the event featured musical performances by prominent Sinhala and Tamil artists.

The programme was organised by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, with support from Fairfirst Insurance, Sinhagiri (Pvt) Ltd., Samson Rubber Industries and the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

