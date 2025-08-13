Clean Sri Lanka initiative launched in Northern Province

Clean Sri Lanka initiative launched in Northern Province

August 13, 2025   07:07 pm

The Clean Sri Lanka initiative, a flagship government programme aimed at building a thriving nation and a beautiful life, was launched in the Northern Province today (13), with a district-level event in Jaffna. 

The launch coincided with the grand festival at the historic Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Held under the theme “To Jaffna with Love – Clean Voyage of Unity”, the programme will run until August 20.

As part of its awareness drive, a special promotional event took place aboard the iconic Yal Devi train, which departed Colombo for Jaffna at 6:40 a.m. today.

The ceremonial launch at Colombo Fort Railway Station was attended by Mr. Russel Aponso, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, the PMD added.

The initiative seeks to raise public awareness about the Clean Sri Lanka concept, encourage respect for public property and promote ethical values.

Events were arranged to foster a positive perception of the railway transportation system within the community, a treasured national asset, while also promoting awareness on how to administer first aid in emergencies, according to the PMD.

Adding a cultural touch, the event featured musical performances by prominent Sinhala and Tamil artists.

The programme was organised by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, with support from Fairfirst Insurance, Sinhagiri (Pvt) Ltd., Samson Rubber Industries and the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)