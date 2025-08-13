Kandalame Hadakaraya dies despite months of treatment for gunshot wound

The majestic tusker popularly known as ‘Kandalame Hadakaraya’, who had been receiving treatment at the Kandalama Reservoir for over six months, has reportedly died this afternoon (13).

The wild elephant, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to one of its front legs.

This wild elephant had been shot on several previous occasions in the past as a result of the ongoing human–elephant conflict in the area.

About a year ago, after undergoing treatment and being released back into the wild, the jumbo was shot once again, but this injury would turn out to be a fatal one.