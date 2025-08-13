Kandalame Hadakaraya dies despite months of treatment for gunshot wound

Kandalame Hadakaraya dies despite months of treatment for gunshot wound

August 13, 2025   09:27 pm

The majestic tusker popularly known as ‘Kandalame Hadakaraya’, who had been receiving treatment at the Kandalama Reservoir for over six months, has reportedly died this afternoon (13).

The wild elephant, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to one of its front legs.

This wild elephant had been shot on several previous occasions in the past as a result of the ongoing human–elephant conflict in the area. 

About a year ago, after undergoing treatment and being released back into the wild, the jumbo was shot once again, but this injury would turn out to be a fatal one.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

President calls for responsible youth leadership, rejects dynastic politics (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

Sri Lanka to launch floating solar power projects to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

No-confidence motion handed over against Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Constitutional Council approves Priyantha Weerasooriya as IGP (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.12

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Govt's land distribution project 'Himikama' to commence by Aug 13 (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)

Deforestation leads to uptick in human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka (English)