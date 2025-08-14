One person injured in shooting in Hanwella

One person injured in shooting in Hanwella

August 14, 2025   06:23 am

 

 

A shooting incident has been reported in the Thunnana area within the Hanwella police division last night (13), police stated.

Two unidentified individuals, who arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at a person inside a residence.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim, who sustained leg injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the Avissawella District General Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The injured individual is a 55-year-old resident of the Thunnana area.

The motive behind the shooting and the details of the suspects have not yet been revealed.

Several police teams, including officers from the Hanwella Police, are currently investigating the incident.

