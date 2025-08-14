Several spells of showers expected today

August 14, 2025   06:24 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

