Gunshots fired into air in front of house in Muthuhenawatte

Two masked individuals, who arrived on a motorcycle at around 10 p.m. last night (13), in front of a house in the Nadun Uyana area of Muthuhenawatte, have fired shots into the air before fleeing the scene.

Only one shot was fired from a 9mm pistol, and both the bullet and the casing were found in front of the house.

After the shooting, the two unidentified suspects fled towards Muthuhenawaththa Road.

Meegoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.