10-hour water cut in several areas of Gampaha today

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of the Gampaha District today (14), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Nittambuwa, Kandahena, Mapagolla, Kongasdeniya, Pinnagollawatta, Kolawatta, Gorakadeniya, Ranpokunagama, Ranpokunagama Housing Scheme, Urapola, Dikkanda, Meevitigammana, Maimbula, Mathalana, Haggalla, Alawala, Kalalpitiya, and Ellamulla will be suspended for 10 hours, from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. on Thursday, the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB expresses regret for the inconvenience caused to the public as a result of disruptions to the water supply.