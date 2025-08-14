Priyantha Weerasooriya assumes duties as Sri Lankas 37th IGP

Priyantha Weerasooriya assumes duties as Sri Lankas 37th IGP

August 14, 2025   09:06 am

Priyantha Weerasooriya (Attorney-at-Law) has assumed duties as the 37th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka a short while ago at Police Headquarters, Colombo 02.

While addressing the gathering, the newly appointed IGP said he is familiar with the concept of the Eight Worldly Winds and emphasized his commitment to upholding the honor and dignity of the police in the course of his duties.

IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya expressed his dedication to making the vision of the police a reality and stated that he expects all police officers to perform at a high standard in pursuit of this mission.

He also noted that his sole intention is to establish a disciplined police force, which he holds in the highest regard, and added that he would like to express his gratitude to all those who appointed him to the position of IGP.

On August 13, Priyantha Weerasooriya was appointed as the 37th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President’s Media Division said.

The letter of appointment was handed over to IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya by Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Meanwhile, on August 12, the Constitutional Council approved President Dissanayake’s recommendation to appoint Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya as the new IGP.

The position of IGP became vacant following the removal of former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon through a resolution in Parliament.

Notably, Priyantha Weerasooriya is the first officer in the 158-year history of the police service to rise from the rank of police constable to Inspector General of Police.

A Law graduate from the University of Colombo, he became an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) after being sworn in as a lawyer at the Sri Lanka Law College.

He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management.

Remarkably, 10 IGPs have issued commendation letters in recognition of Weerasooriya’s thirty-six years of outstanding service in the Police Department.

Having served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) overseeing Crime and Traffic, as well as the Director of Police Logistics, he has participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions in East Timor and Haiti.

Before his appointment as Acting IGP, he was serving as the SDIG in charge of the North Central Province.

