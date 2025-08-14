Kush worth Rs. 40 mln seized in Peliyagoda

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in Colombo has seized a consignment of Kush cannabis, estimated to be worth around Rs. 40 million, which had been smuggled into the country from Thailand concealed in air conditioning equipment.

Director of the CCIB, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Ariyawansa, stated that over 6 kilograms of Kush cannabis were found in a container at a port container yard on Nuge Road, Peliyagoda.

The police arrested a 36-year-old resident of Wellampitiya in connection with the smuggling of the consignment.