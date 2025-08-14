Large-scale renovations begin at Sri Lankas Parliament after 42 Years

August 14, 2025   11:16 am

The large-scale renovations of the Parliament of Sri Lanka have now commenced, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Under Cabinet approval, these renovations of the Sri Lanka Parliamentary Complex, taking place after a period of more than 42 years, are being carried out on the instructions of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, work is currently underway to remove the soil layer on the concrete roof terrace of the Parliamentary Complex and carry out repairs, the statement added.

In addition, renovations are being done to the roof gutters, copper door, Parliament Medical Center, washrooms, and Members’ Dressing Room.

Previously, minor maintenance work of the Parliamentary Complex was carried out by the Engineering Department. 

However, the large-scale renovations are being carried out with the labor contribution of the Sri Lanka Army.

