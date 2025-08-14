Unidentified body found floating in Mahaweli River

August 14, 2025   11:51 am

An unidentified body has been found floating in the Mahaweli River in the Polgolla area, within the Kandy Police Division.

Based on information received by the Kandy Police, investigations have been launched. 

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

According to the police, the body was in a highly decomposed state and the deceased was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue denim pants.

The body has been placed in the morgue of the Kandy Hospital.

