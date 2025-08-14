Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified IGP
August 14, 2025 01:06 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya says that the politicians who supported drug traffickers and underworld activities have already been identified.
He further indicated that legal action would be taken against them in the near future.
IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya made these remarks after assuming duties as the 37th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka at the Police Headquarters in Colombo this morning (14).