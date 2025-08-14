Body of male found floating in Bolgoda River

Body of male found floating in Bolgoda River

August 14, 2025   03:33 pm

A body of a male has been discovered floating in the Bolgoda River, near the Kospalana Bridge along the Piliyandala–Moratuwa road, police stated.

The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old father of four.

The body was found following a tip-off received by the police emergency response unit stating that a body was seen floating in the Bolgoda River.

It was revealed that the man had been missing for two days prior to the discovery, and his family had lodged a complaint with police regarding his disappearance.

The brother of the deceased informed police that he had been suffering from mental health issues for a long period, along with several other illnesses.

Piliyandala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

