30 Sri Lankan students receive Chinese govt scholarships

A total of 30 Sri Lankan students have received scholarships to undertake higher education in China.

Accordingly, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka held an award ceremony for the 2025-2026 academic year Chinese Government Scholarship.

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Senevirathne has praised the Chinese government’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s educational development through scholarship programs.

He said this year’s scholarships cover a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, medicine, and agriculture, providing critical support for cultivating multidisciplinary talent in Sri Lanka.

He expressed the hope that the students studying in China will diligently pursue their studies and become bridges for cooperation between the two countries upon their return.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong also extended warm congratulations to the scholarship-winning students, and encouraged them to cherish the opportunity to study in China, aspire to use their knowledge to contribute to Sri Lanka’s development, serve as ambassadors of friendship between China and Sri Lanka, and help write a new chapter in bilateral relations.