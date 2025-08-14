Aswesuma welfare benefit allowances to be credited tomorrow

The Welfare Benefits Board has announced that the “Aswesuma” welfare benefit allowances for the month of August will be credited to the beneficiary bank accounts tomorrow (15).

Accordingly, a total of 1,421,745 families are scheduled to receive the allowance for this month, with over Rs. 11.2 billion allocated for the payments.

The Welfare Benefits Board stated that the beneficiaries will be able to access their funds from their designated “Aswesuma” welfare benefits bank accounts starting tomorrow.