Sri Lanka and Oman discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation in energy sector

August 14, 2025   05:56 pm

A meeting between Minister of Energy Engineer Kumara Jayakody and the Ambassador of Oman to Sri Lanka, Ahmed Ali Said Al Rashid, took place this afternoon (14) at the Ministry of Energy premises.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries. Both parties emphasized the importance of addressing regional energy needs, exploring emerging trends in the sector, and working collaboratively to respond to global crises and challenges.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed his appreciation for Oman as a close and valued partner and highlighted the various investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka. He encouraged Oman to consider investing in the country’s energy sector.

Ambassador Al Rashid noted that he is aware of the favorable investment climate currently prevailing in Sri Lanka and stated that he would take steps to inform both the Omani government and private sector about potential investment opportunities in the energy sector. He further expressed Oman’s willingness to strengthen bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.14

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.14

Ravindra Pathmapriya assumes duties as General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Ravindra Pathmapriya assumes duties as General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Prioritize transport projects in 2026 Budget - President directs officials (English)

Prioritize transport projects in 2026 Budget - President directs officials (English)

Sri Lanka to introduce new AI system to track bus data and boost efficiency (English)

Sri Lanka to introduce new AI system to track bus data and boost efficiency (English)

Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe arrested (English)

Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe arrested (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin