Sri Lanka and Oman discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation in energy sector

A meeting between Minister of Energy Engineer Kumara Jayakody and the Ambassador of Oman to Sri Lanka, Ahmed Ali Said Al Rashid, took place this afternoon (14) at the Ministry of Energy premises.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries. Both parties emphasized the importance of addressing regional energy needs, exploring emerging trends in the sector, and working collaboratively to respond to global crises and challenges.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed his appreciation for Oman as a close and valued partner and highlighted the various investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka. He encouraged Oman to consider investing in the country’s energy sector.

Ambassador Al Rashid noted that he is aware of the favorable investment climate currently prevailing in Sri Lanka and stated that he would take steps to inform both the Omani government and private sector about potential investment opportunities in the energy sector. He further expressed Oman’s willingness to strengthen bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.