An investigation has been launched by the Nuwara Eliya Police regarding an incident where urea fertilizer was poured into the engine of a bus belonging to the Nuwara Eliya Sri Lanka Transport Board depot.

The fertilizer was found to have been added to a bus that operates daily between Nuwara Eliya and High Forest area.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, while the bus was parked in the High Forest area. An unidentified individual had allegedly poured urea fertilizer into the engine.

The issue was discovered the following morning when the bus was being prepared for service. During a routine check of the engine oil, it was found that the engine head had been removed.

Additionally, a white chemical substance resembling urea fertilizer was observed spilled around the engine area. The bus driver and conductor, suspecting foul play, filed a complaint with police.

Inquiries revealed that an unknown person or group may have intentionally poured the fertilizer into the engine. The Nuwara Eliya depot manager confirmed this during the investigation, police stated.

As a precaution, steps have been taken to tow the bus back to the Nuwara Eliya depot without starting the engine, in order to disassemble and inspect it thoroughly.