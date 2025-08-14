Over 7,000 T-56 ammunition recovered from Getalawa tank

August 14, 2025   06:19 pm

Authorities have recovered another cache of live T-56 ammunition, following a special search operation carried out after the initial discovery of ammunition in an irrigation tank in Getalawa, Galenbindunuwewa.

According to police sources, a total of 7,118 live rounds of ammunition used in T-56 assault rifles have now been recovered from the Getalawa lake.

The discovery was initiated after an individual who had stepped into the tank had noticed several bullets submerged in the water. He promptly alerted the Galenbindunuwewa Police Station via the ‘118’ emergency hotline.

A special search operation was subsequently launched, during which a large cache of ammunition was recovered from the body of water.

During yesterday’s operation alone, 5,038 live rounds of ammunition were found.

Further search operations were conducted today by security forces, resulting in the discovery of another 1,965 T-56 live rounds and 115 auxiliary weapon rounds.

In addition, 11 T-56 magazines and five oil cans were also recovered, according to police.

The entire stock of ammunition has been taken into police custody, and further investigations are currently underway.

