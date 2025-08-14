400 containers of imported salt stuck at Colombo Harbour due to bureaucratic delays: Unions

Approximately 400 containers containing around 28,000 metric tons of imported salt, intended for local packaging, remain stuck at the Colombo Harbour, unable to be cleared, according to the Sri Lanka Salt Producers’ Association.

The Salt Producers claim that inefficiency and inaction by government officials is the primary reason for the delay in clearing these consignments.

Earlier this year, domestic salt production saw a sharp decline due to adverse weather conditions.

This led to a shortage of salt in the local market, resulting in a noticeable increase in retail prices.

As a solution, the government approved the importation of salt for household consumption on two separate occasions. However, the delay in clearing the imported stocks continues to affect market stability, according to the Sri Lanka Salt Producers’ Association.