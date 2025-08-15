Several spells of showers expected in various parts of the country today

Several spells of showers expected in various parts of the country today

August 15, 2025   06:15 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified  IGP (English)

Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified  IGP (English)

Acting Director of Police Cultural Division arrested over bribery allegations (English)

Acting Director of Police Cultural Division arrested over bribery allegations (English)

President decides to temporarily halt Mannar Wind Power Project (English)

President decides to temporarily halt Mannar Wind Power Project (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.14

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.14