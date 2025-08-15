Bimal says increasing plantation workers wages a challenge

Bimal says increasing plantation workers wages a challenge

August 15, 2025   07:53 am

Increasing the daily wages of plantation workers has become a challenge for the government, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake states.

Minister Rathnayake further points out that the Ministry of Plantation Industries and the Ministry of Finance are continuously intervening in this matter.

He made these remarks while addressing media after participating in an inspection tour at the Nanu Oya railway station.

Plantation workers have continuously demanded an increase in daily wages from multiple governments but for no avail.

The present administration led by the National People’s Power also pledged to increase wages during the period leading up to both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

On a separate note, Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake stated that steps will be taken in the future to provide bonuses to profit-making depots.

