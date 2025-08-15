Man dies after being hit by express train in Kalutara

Man dies after being hit by express train in Kalutara

August 15, 2025   07:59 am

An individual has died after being hit by an express train traveling from Maradana to Beliatta.

Police stated that the incident occurred last night (14) near the 23rd mile post on the Colombo–Beliatta railway line, within the Kalutara North police division.

Investigations have been initiated by the Kalutara North Police based on information received regarding the incident.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been established.

The body has been placed at the Nagoda Hospital, and further investigations are being carried out by the Kalutara North Police.

