Seven suspects arrested over fatal assault in Seeduwa

Five individuals suspected to be involved in the fatal assault of a man in Seeduwa, along with two others who allegedly assisted them, have been arrested yesterday (14) by the Seeduwa Police.

The arrests were made within the Dummalasuriya police division, and police also took into custody three machetes during the operation.

According to police, the suspects are residents of Seeduwa, aged 17, 18, 21, 25, 27, and 44.

They are scheduled to be presented before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (15).

Seeduwa Police had received information that a group of individuals attacked a man in the Iriyagahalanda area using sharp weapons on Tuesday night.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Negombo Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was a 40-year-old man.

Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.