Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

A group is working with foreign organizations to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka, claims His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith pointed out that certain political parties and even political leaders are involved in this effort.

The Cardinal made these remarks while attending a ceremony held yesterday (14) in Colombo to confer the honorary title of Agga Maha Pandita—granted by the Government of Myanmar—on the Deputy Chancellor of Ruhuna University, Most Venerable Dr. Akuretiye Nanda Thero.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, who was also present at the occasion, stated that special attention should be given to human rights when making constitutional amendments.