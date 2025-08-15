Seven injured in bus accident at Dunhinda Junction

At least seven people were injured in a bus accident at Dunhinda Junction on the Badulla–Mahiyanganaya road at around 7:15 a.m. today (15).

According to police, the accident occurred when a bus carrying a group of pilgrims collided with a parked lorry.

Around 30 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle due to a brake malfunction, resulting in the collision.