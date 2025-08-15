Airport security guard arrested with cache of firearms and ammunition
August 15, 2025 11:51 am
A team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station, acting on information received, conducted a search of a residence near the Minuwangoda Hospital today (15) and arrested a suspect who was found in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and sharp weapons.
The items recovered from the house include:
• 1 T-56 assault rifle
• 1 magazine for the T-56 firearm
• 14 rounds of T-56 ammunition
• 1 pistol and 1 magazine
• 9 rounds of 2.5 mm ammunition
• 9 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
• 2 firearms (pistol and revolver type)
• 3 swords
• 2 knives
The arrested suspect is a 45-year-old resident of the Minuwangoda area, said police.
Investigations have revealed that he is employed as a security guard at the Katunayake International Airport.
Minuwangoda Police Station is continuing further investigations into the incident.