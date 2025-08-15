Airport security guard arrested with cache of firearms and ammunition

A team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station, acting on information received, conducted a search of a residence near the Minuwangoda Hospital today (15) and arrested a suspect who was found in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and sharp weapons.

The items recovered from the house include:

• 1 T-56 assault rifle

• 1 magazine for the T-56 firearm

• 14 rounds of T-56 ammunition

• 1 pistol and 1 magazine

• 9 rounds of 2.5 mm ammunition

• 9 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

• 2 firearms (pistol and revolver type)

• 3 swords

• 2 knives

The arrested suspect is a 45-year-old resident of the Minuwangoda area, said police.

Investigations have revealed that he is employed as a security guard at the Katunayake International Airport.

Minuwangoda Police Station is continuing further investigations into the incident.