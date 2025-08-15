Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away

August 15, 2025   12:09 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has passed away at the age of 57.

The former parliamentarian had reportedly passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Born on 22 June 1968, Lohan Evindra Ratwatte was a prominent Sri Lankan politician. 

He had previously served as the State Minister of Gem and Jewellery Related Industries and as State Minister for Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation. He was a former Member of Parliament representing the Kandy District.

Ratwatte was first elected to the Central Provincial Council in 2009 and subsequently to Parliament in the 2010 Sri Lankan parliamentary election, representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) from Kandy.

In 2012, he was appointed SLFP Chief Organizer of Pathadumbara by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa, succeeding his father, General Anuruddha Ratwatte. He also served as the State Minister of Road Development.

He was re-elected in the 2015 and 2020 parliamentary elections. 

In 2020, he was appointed State Minister of Gem and Jewellery Related Industries and, in December 2020, was given the additional portfolio of State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, a position he resign from in September 2021 following allegations of threatening prisoners at gunpoint.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified  IGP (English)

Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified  IGP (English)

Acting Director of Police Cultural Division arrested over bribery allegations (English)

Acting Director of Police Cultural Division arrested over bribery allegations (English)

President decides to temporarily halt Mannar Wind Power Project (English)

President decides to temporarily halt Mannar Wind Power Project (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties

Every police officer linked 'drug mafia' will be removed from service - IGP pledges after assuming duties