Power supply disconnected to Dambulla Agro cold storage complex inaugurated by Modi

It was revealed today (15) that the temperature and humidity-controlled agricultural storage complex in Dambulla, which was recently inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had received an electricity bill of Rs. 8,409,000 even before the commencement of its operations.

This disclosure was made during an inspection visit to the facility by a group of politicians including former Members of Parliament.

It was also reported that the electricity supply to the facility has been disconnected due to non-payment of the said bill.

The storage complex was constructed with assistance from the Indian government several years ago, based on a proposal by MP Harsha de Silva.

The official inauguration ceremony was held on April 05, at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and was ceremonially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via remote control.

Former MPs Udaya Gammanpila, Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Sugeeshwara Bandara, Nimal Piyathissa, former Dambulla Mayor Jaliya Opatha, and several others visited the site to inquire into the lack of operational activity since its opening.

Upon arrival, they found the gates of the facility closed. The group later entered the premises after contacting the security guard on duty.