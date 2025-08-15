ASPI closes above 20,000 points for first time ever

ASPI closes above 20,000 points for first time ever

August 15, 2025   03:27 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange closed above 20,000 points for the first time today, marking a significant milestone in the capital market’s history. 

Accordingly, the ASPI closed at a new high of 20,218.36 points today (15), up by 289.69 points (1.45%) from the previous close. 

Although the index had previously managed to surpass the 20,000-points mark during trading on August 04, its value had fallen below the 20,000-points mark before the end of trading that day.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL 20 index closed at 5,894.84 points after gaining 114.26 points today. 

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.54 billion. 

