ASPI closes above 20,000 points for first time ever

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange closed above 20,000 points for the first time today, marking a significant milestone in the capital market’s history.

Accordingly, the ASPI closed at a new high of 20,218.36 points today (15), up by 289.69 points (1.45%) from the previous close.

Although the index had previously managed to surpass the 20,000-points mark during trading on August 04, its value had fallen below the 20,000-points mark before the end of trading that day.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL 20 index closed at 5,894.84 points after gaining 114.26 points today.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.54 billion.