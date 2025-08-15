Baseline Road blocked due to protest march

Baseline Road blocked due to protest march

August 15, 2025   04:07 pm

Baseline Road has reportedly been blocked for vehicular traffic from the Cemetery Junction in Borella to Campbell Park due to a protest march.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported along the road and in the area owing to the protest march, organised by the ‘Sri Lanka Committee for Solidarity with Palestine’ condemning the ongoing violence in the Gaza conflict.

The peaceful protest march commenced from near the Borella Cemetery Roundabout and is heading towards Campbell Park.

