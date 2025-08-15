Newly appointed IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya calls on President

Newly appointed IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya calls on President

August 15, 2025   09:59 pm

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya, met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (15) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President extended his best wishes to the new Inspector General, who in turn presented the President with a commemorative gift, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya is the 37th Inspector General of Police in Sri Lanka and is the first IGP to have worked his way up from the rank of Police Constable to the highest position in the Sri Lanka Police.

--PMD

