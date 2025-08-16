Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (16), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.