Driver dead, 22 injured in head-on collision of buses in Monaragala

August 16, 2025   07:48 am

A person was killed and at least 22 others were injured when a private bus collided head-on with a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus in Weliyaya, Monaragala, this morning (16).

The 32-year-old driver of the SLTB bus succumbed to his injuries following the accident, said Ada Derana reporter.

The private bus was carrying a group of passengers on a trip, while the SLTB bus had been operating on the Dambagalla–Monaragala route.

The injured were admitted to the Monaragala Hospital for treatment.

