Two arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 50 mln

August 16, 2025   09:41 am

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two suspects in possession of a large consignment of Kerala cannabis valued at more than Rs. 50 million.

The arrests were made last evening (15) during a raid in the Bangalawatta area of the Wattala Police Division, carried out under the ongoing crime and drug prevention operation directed by the Inspector General of Police.

Police said that nearly 309 kilograms of Kerala cannabis were seized during the raid. 

The consignment had been hidden inside a room of a house rented by the suspects.

The arrested individuals, aged 43 and 49, are residents of the Grandpass area. They are scheduled to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today, said police.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (English)

Govt plans in place to address Keeri Samba shortage - Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan govt is highly committed to ensure transparency - Prof. Anil Jayantha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

Politicians supporting underworld, drug traffickers identified  IGP (English)

