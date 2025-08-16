Rameswaram fishers fast for release of men, boats in Sri Lanka

Fishermen in Rameswaram observed a hunger strike on Friday demanding the release of their fellow mates and their boats currently held by Sri Lankan authorities.

According to fishermen’s associations, 64 fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan navy over the past two months are lodged in prison. In addition, 24 more are serving prison terms ranging from six months to two years.

Several mechanised boats seized during these arrests remain in the island nation’s custody. The hunger strike, held at Thangachimadam Valasai Street and led by fishermen’s representative S. Jesuraja, also called for securing fishing rights on Katchatheevu waters, and urged the Centre and state govt to find a permanent solution to the decades-old dispute.

The protest is part of an ongoing indefinite strike by mechanised boat fishermen that began on Monday. On Wednesday, the fishermen carried out a demonstration condemning the repeated arrests during fishing trips.

They warned that a rail roko agitation would be held on Aug 19 if their demands are not met. Hundreds of fishermen participated in the hunger strike, reiterating that without urgent diplomatic intervention, the arrests and seizure of boats will continue to disrupt their livelihood.

Source: TOI

--Agencies