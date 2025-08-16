Nearly 700 suspects arrested in island-wide special operations

A total of 689 suspects have been arrested during island-wide special operations within yesterday, police said.

Among those arrested, 24 individuals directly involved in crimes and 242 individuals with outstanding warrants were taken into custody.

In addition, 158 people with open warrants were also apprehended.

Meanwhile, police said 100 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, while 27 others were arrested for reckless driving.

Legal action has also been taken against 3,635 individuals for various traffic offences, said police.