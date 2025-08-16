Govt committed to establish stable policies to drive gem export growth  PM

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that, although Sri Lanka has already gained international recognition for gems and jewellery, exports have not grown to the expected level, and the government is working to establish stable policies to enable the country to capture the international gem and jewellery market.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of Gem City Ratnapura – 2025, an International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition aims at taking Sri Lanka’s gem and jewellery industry to the global stage which will be held on 15, 16 and 17 th of August 2025 at the Grand Silveray Hotel, Pelmadulla, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The exhibition was organized by the National Gem and Jewellery Authority with the aim of seeking the position of Sri Lanka among the world’s leading gem and jewellery markets alongside showcasing a wide variety of gemstones, gem and jewellery mining and processing techniques, laboratory services, as well as training and educational opportunities in the sector.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister further stated:

“Sri Lanka thrives worldwide for its gems, and a significant portion of these are found in the Ratnapura District. However, we must question whether Ratnapura has truly received the recognition it deserves. The contribution made to the national economy by exporting high-quality gems from Ratnapura’s gem industry is considerable.

Yet, we have still not reached the maximum potential export income from the gem and jewellery sector. Inconsistent policies have hindered the growth of this industry. The government is committed to establishing the necessary stable policies to achieve the industry’s ambitious export revenue goals.

I extend my gratitude to the representatives from the United States, India, China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Pakistan for participating in this exhibition. I also invite them, and others who place trust in our national policies, to continue joining us in advancing gem and jewellery exports.”

Addressing the event minister of Industry and Enterprise Development Sunil Handunnetti, stated that a range of new policies such as developing the diamond sector and introducing new laws to allow the direct export of rough gemstones are already being prepared to help the gem and jewellery sector reach the challenging target of USD 1 billion in expected export revenue.

The event also saw the launch of Sri Lanka’s first government-owned gem and jewellery trade website, www.gemcityratnapura.com, equipped with the latest GOV PAY facility, the statement said.

The event was attended by the Chief Incumbent of Sri Pada, Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero; Deputy Minister of Industry and Enterprise Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe; Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province Champa Janaki Rajaratne; Members of Parliament representing the district; political authorities; Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development Thilaka Jayasundara; as well as a large number of government officials, business representatives from the gem and jewellery sector, and other distinguished guests.