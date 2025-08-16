Govt committed to establish stable policies to drive gem export growth  PM

Govt committed to establish stable policies to drive gem export growth  PM

August 16, 2025   12:48 pm

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that, although Sri Lanka has already gained international recognition for gems and jewellery, exports have not grown to the expected level, and the government is working to establish stable policies to enable the country to capture the international gem and jewellery market.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of Gem City Ratnapura – 2025, an International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition aims at taking Sri Lanka’s gem and jewellery industry to the global stage which will be held on 15, 16 and 17 th of August 2025 at the Grand Silveray Hotel, Pelmadulla, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The exhibition was organized by the National Gem and Jewellery Authority with the aim of seeking the position of Sri Lanka among the world’s leading gem and jewellery markets alongside showcasing a wide variety of gemstones, gem and jewellery mining and processing techniques, laboratory services, as well as training and educational opportunities in the sector.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister further stated:

“Sri Lanka thrives worldwide for its gems, and a significant portion of these are found in the Ratnapura District. However, we must question whether Ratnapura has truly received the recognition it deserves. The contribution made to the national economy by exporting high-quality gems from Ratnapura’s gem industry is considerable.

Yet, we have still not reached the maximum potential export income from the gem and jewellery sector. Inconsistent policies have hindered the growth of this industry. The government is committed to establishing the necessary stable policies to achieve the industry’s ambitious export revenue goals. 

I extend my gratitude to the representatives from the United States, India, China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Pakistan for participating in this exhibition. I also invite them, and others who place trust in our national policies, to continue joining us in advancing gem and jewellery exports.”

Addressing the event minister of Industry and Enterprise Development Sunil Handunnetti, stated that a range of new policies such as developing the diamond sector and introducing new laws to allow the direct export of rough gemstones are already being prepared to help the gem and jewellery sector reach the challenging target of USD 1 billion in expected export revenue.

The event also saw the launch of Sri Lanka’s first government-owned gem and jewellery trade website, www.gemcityratnapura.com, equipped with the latest GOV PAY facility, the statement said.

The event was attended by the Chief Incumbent of Sri Pada, Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero; Deputy Minister of Industry and Enterprise Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe; Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province Champa Janaki Rajaratne; Members of Parliament representing the district; political authorities; Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development Thilaka Jayasundara; as well as a large number of government officials, business representatives from the gem and jewellery sector, and other distinguished guests.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (English)

Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (English)

Govt plans in place to address Keeri Samba shortage - Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Govt plans in place to address Keeri Samba shortage - Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan govt is highly committed to ensure transparency - Prof. Anil Jayantha (English)

Sri Lankan govt is highly committed to ensure transparency - Prof. Anil Jayantha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)