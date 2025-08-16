20% of CEBs engineers have left for overseas employment

20% of CEBs engineers have left for overseas employment

August 16, 2025   02:13 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reported that around 20 percent of its engineers have left the country over the past few years.

According to CEB media spokesperson Dhammika Wimalaratne, a total of 226 engineers left the country in the last three years to pursue job opportunities in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

He stated that of those who left the CEB, 85 percent were electrical engineers, 8 percent were mechanical engineers, and 7 percent were civil engineers.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika, alleged that the CEB is planning to recruit 60 new engineers despite having engineers internally. 

He further claimed that the recruitment process has been violated through this.

