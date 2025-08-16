USS Santa Barbara arrives in Colombo

United States Navy Ship (USS) Santa Barbara (LCS 32) arrived at the port of Colombo on a replacement purpose today (16).

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval traditions.

The 127.6 m – long Littoral Combat ship is a part of the U.S – 7th fleet and is commanded by Commander A. J. Ochs, said Sri Lanka Navy.

During their stay in Colombo, the crew of the ship is expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country.

Meanwhile, USS Santa Barbara is scheduled to depart the island on 22 Aug.