USS Santa Barbara arrives in Colombo

USS Santa Barbara arrives in Colombo

August 16, 2025   04:05 pm

United States Navy Ship (USS) Santa Barbara (LCS 32) arrived at the port of Colombo on a replacement purpose today (16). 

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval traditions.

The 127.6 m – long Littoral Combat ship is a part of the U.S – 7th fleet and is commanded by Commander A. J. Ochs, said Sri Lanka Navy.

During their stay in Colombo, the crew of the ship is expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. 

Meanwhile, USS Santa Barbara is scheduled to depart the island on 22 Aug.

 

thumbnail-11

thumbnail-10

thumbnail-9

thumbnail-8

thumbnail-7

thumbnail-6

thumbnail-5 thumbnail-4

thumbnail-3

thumbnail-2

thumbnail-1

thumbnail

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (English)

Group working to promote homosexuality in Sri Lanka: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (English)

Govt plans in place to address Keeri Samba shortage - Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Govt plans in place to address Keeri Samba shortage - Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Sri Lankan govt is highly committed to ensure transparency - Prof. Anil Jayantha (English)

Sri Lankan govt is highly committed to ensure transparency - Prof. Anil Jayantha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.15

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)

COPF approves Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill (English)