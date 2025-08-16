Leave of all postal employees cancelled

The leave of all employees of the Department of Posts has been cancelled with effect from tomorrow (17).

Postmaster General, Mr. Ruwan Sathkumara, has officially informed all heads of the department of this decision in writing.

Meanwhile, the Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union, together with the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), has announced that they will commence a strike action from 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (17).

According to union representatives, the strike is being launched based on 19 key demands, which include the payment of overtime allowances for postal officers and opposition to the directive requiring officers in administrative and accounts offices to record attendance through fingerprint machines.

The trade unions stated that the strike will initially begin tomorrow at 4.00 p.m. from the Colombo Central Mail Exchange, and will escalate into a continuous islandwide strike covering postal and administrative offices from 12.00 midnight onwards.