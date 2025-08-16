SLMC backs hartal called by ITAK in North and East

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) says that it stands in full solidarity with the hartal announced by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) on Monday (18) as a peaceful protest demanding justice and accountability over the recent death of a 32-year-old in Mullaitivu.

“We are outraged by the recent killing in Mullaitivu, reportedly carried out by members of the Sri Lankan Army. This brutal act is yet another reminder of the deep crisis of law and order within the very forces that are tasked with protecting the public,” SLMC Secretary MP Nizam Kariapper said.

Issuing a statement today, he charged that the government’s inability or unwillingness to hold its armed forces accountable for such grave crimes has eroded public trust and endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

“Equally disturbing is the government’s attitude in granting visa-free entry to tourists from Israel, many of whom are members of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), a force widely condemned for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza.”

He said such policies send the wrong signal at a time “when our own citizens are facing violence and injustice at the hands of armed forces.”

“We stand in full solidarity with the hartal announced by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) on Monday, 18th, as a peaceful protest demanding justice, accountability, and the immediate end to impunity within the military.”

SLMC called upon Muslims across the North and East to join this collective stand by closing their shops and businesses at least during the morning hours of Monday (18). “This united action will send a clear and powerful message that all communities, Tamil and Muslim alike, reject violence, oppose injustice, and will not remain silent when the government enables or excuses the abuse of power.”