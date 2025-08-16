Sri Lanka Customs records highest-ever monthly revenue of Rs. 235 bln

Sri Lanka Customs records highest-ever monthly revenue of Rs. 235 bln

August 16, 2025   09:59 pm

Director General of Customs, Sunil Nonis, announced that Sri Lanka Customs recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue in history last month, with collections amounting to Rs. 235 billion.

He made this announcement while participating in the launch of the Customs Document Notification System (CDNS), developed by Sri Lanka Customs to facilitate importers and exporters. The event was held yesterday (15).

Highlighting the achievement, Nonis said:

“Last month, Sri Lanka Customs achieved a revenue of Rs. 235 billion, marking the highest monthly revenue in our history. In 2023, we celebrated surpassing Rs. 100 billion in monthly revenue, but today we have reached the point where we have surpassed Rs. 235 billion.”

