Air Canada flights cancelled as strike begins

The Canadian government on Saturday moved to end a strike by Air Canada’s cabin crews and require binding arbitration to break their contract impasse, an action that the country’s largest carrier had sought but unionized flight attendants fiercely opposed.

Thousands of Air Canada, opens new tab flight attendants walked off the job for the first time since 1985, just before 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), after months of negotiations over a new contract. In anticipation of the stoppage, the airline canceled nearly all of its 700 daily flights, forcing more than 100,000 travelers to scramble for alternatives or stay put.