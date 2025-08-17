Sri Lankan man arrested in Malaysia with narcotics

A Sri Lanka national has been arrested for the possession of narcotics during a raid conducted in Bukit Tambun, Malaysia.

According to a report from Bernama news, Malaysian Police successfully dismantled a heroin processing laboratory, operated by a drug distribution syndicate, in two raids.

During the raids, two Malaysian nationals and a Sri Lankan man, aged between 25 and 46 were apprehended.

“In the first raid at 4.29pm at a house in Taman Tambun Permai, police arrested two local men along with 1,113gm of heroin, 641gm of heroin base, 4kg of caffeine, several chemicals, and equipment suspected of being drug processing tools.

“In the second raid at a house not far from the first residence, at around 5.04pm, we arrested a Sri Lankan man with 26kg of caffeine. All the drugs seized in the two raids were worth RM74,500,” a senior police official said in a statement.

According to intelligence reports, the syndicate had been engaging in the drug processing activities since January and that the heroin they processed was for the local market.

The two local men who were arrested possessed previous records related to drugs and crime, while the Sri Lankan man had no previous record.

The total amount of drugs seized could be used by 49,500 addicts, according to estimates by local officials.

- Agencies