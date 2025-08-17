Woman arrested in Dehiwala with narcotics pills worth over Rs. 500,000

A woman has been arrested with a stock of narcotics valued at over Rs. 500,000 taken into custody by the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police said along with the suspect, 5,000 narcotic pills and Rs. 134,000 in cash believed to be earned from the drug trade were also seized.

The raid was carried out based on a complaint that a woman residing in a two-storied house in Dehiwala was selling drugs.

During a search conducted at the location, the stock of drugs was found hidden in a cupboard inside one of the rooms of the house.

Police stated that the suspect had previously been arrested for possession of heroin.

The arrested woman is a 31-year-old resident of Dehiwala.

She is scheduled to be presented before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.