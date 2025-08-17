Woman arrested in Dehiwala with narcotics pills worth over Rs. 500,000

Woman arrested in Dehiwala with narcotics pills worth over Rs. 500,000

August 17, 2025   10:32 am

A woman has been arrested with a stock of narcotics valued at over Rs. 500,000 taken into custody by the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police said along with the suspect, 5,000 narcotic pills and Rs. 134,000 in cash believed to be earned from the drug trade were also seized.

The raid was carried out based on a complaint that a woman residing in a two-storied house in Dehiwala was selling drugs.

During a search conducted at the location, the stock of drugs was found hidden in a cupboard inside one of the rooms of the house.

Police stated that the suspect had previously been arrested for possession of heroin.

The arrested woman is a 31-year-old resident of Dehiwala.

She is scheduled to be presented before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte passes away (English)