More skilled jobs for Sri Lankans in Singapore?

A discussion has been held in a bid to strengthen collaboration in labour-related matters, particularly to explore avenues to generate job opportunities for Sri Lankan nationals in Singapore in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The discussion in this regard was held between the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, and the Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Manpower of Singapore, Dinesh Vasu Dash.

Minister Fernando was in Singapore to participate in the Invest Sri Lanka Investor Forum organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and Colombo Stock Exchange in association with the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore.

During the meeting with Minister Vasu Dash, the two sides discussed enhancing worker protection, skills recognition, and training opportunities to ensure Sri Lankan workers meet the evolving needs of Singapore’s economy, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

In response, Minister Vasu Dash has reaffirmed Singapore’s interest in engaging with Sri Lanka to attract skilled and competent workers to contribute to its various sectors.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore Alvin Tan, officials of both countries had welcomed the growing presence of Singaporean businesses in Sri Lanka in sectors such as food manufacturing, hospitality, and infrastructure.

Minister Tan had also expressed Singapore’s continued interest in expanding trade and investment ties with Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Minister Fernando had outlined the country’s economic reform agenda, highlighting efforts to modernize the economy and create a conducive environment for foreign investment.

Furthermore, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe had provided insights into developments in financial services, green financing initiatives, and Sri Lanka’s broader economic recovery strategy.

The discussions also touched on the current global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, with both sides agreeing on the importance of cooperation between like-minded nations.

Further, Minister Fernando met with representatives of foreign employment agencies operating in Singapore, who work closely with Sri Lanka, at a meeting held at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore, which provided a platform to discuss issues related to the recruitment and welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers. Discussions focused on the promotion of ethical recruitment practices and opportunities to strengthen the protection and skills development of Sri Lankan employees to align with Singapore’s labour market needs, according to the Finance Ministry.