Govt fully supports action taken against underworld figures: New IGP

A more advanced strategy is now being implemented to suppress underworld crimes, replacing the existing approaches, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The IGP stated that efforts are being made to combat crimes with the support of the tri-forces and the general public.

He made these remarks after calling on the Chief Prelates of the Asgiri and Malwathu chapters.

Speaking to media in Kandy, IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya also noted that certain underworld activities and drug trafficking operations have received political backing, as well as support from some police officers.

However, he stressed that there is currently no political pressure on law enforcement, and that the government fully supports taking action against criminals.

Speaking further in this regard, IGP Weerasooriya added,

“As for the shootings, we have investigated them and arrested the suspects. We are now moving forward with a more sophisticated program. We have a plan to carry this out with the support of other institutions, especially the tri-forces and the public.

Drug trafficking and underworld killings didn’t start yesterday. These activities have received political blessings, support from police officers, involvement of tri-force personnel, and even drug addicts have been used.”

IGP Weerasooriya further stated that many of these crimes are being committed by individuals based overseas, and that Sri Lanka is now working with international partners to track them down and stop their operations.