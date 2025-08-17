Govt fully supports action taken against underworld figures: New IGP

Govt fully supports action taken against underworld figures: New IGP

August 17, 2025   12:25 pm

A more advanced strategy is now being implemented to suppress underworld crimes, replacing the existing approaches, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The IGP stated that efforts are being made to combat crimes with the support of the tri-forces and the general public.

He made these remarks after calling on the Chief Prelates of the Asgiri and Malwathu chapters. 

Speaking to media in Kandy, IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya also noted that certain underworld activities and drug trafficking operations have received political backing, as well as support from some police officers.

However, he stressed that there is currently no political pressure on law enforcement, and that the government fully supports taking action against criminals.

Speaking further in this regard, IGP Weerasooriya added,

“As for the shootings, we have investigated them and arrested the suspects. We are now moving forward with a more sophisticated program. We have a plan to carry this out with the support of other institutions, especially the tri-forces and the public.

Drug trafficking and underworld killings didn’t start yesterday. These activities have received political blessings, support from police officers, involvement of tri-force personnel, and even drug addicts have been used.”

IGP Weerasooriya further stated that many of these crimes are being committed by individuals based overseas, and that Sri Lanka is now working with international partners to track them down and stop their operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka will be upgraded to 'B' sovereign rating by 2027 - CBSL Governor (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Driver dead and 22 injured after two buses collide head-on in Monaragala (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Opposition Leader discusses economic concerns with experts (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

Govt has set ambitious revenue target of $1 bln from gem & jewellery sector - PM (English)

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

A look inside USS Santa Barbara which arrived at Port of Colombo

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin